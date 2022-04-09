Special events as mayor marks two years in office

Madeley Mayor Sarah Chadwick with a poster for her spring pantomime and one of the raffle prizes on offer at her concert.

Mayor of Madeley, Councillor Sarah Chadwick, is organising a free spring pantomime for children as well as a charity concert.

“I have very much enjoyed my two years as Mayor of Madeley and want to give something back to all the great local people who have supported me over the last 24 months,” said Councillor Chadwick.

There will be two performances of Rapunzel at the Anstice Memorial Hall on April 22, at 2pm and 6pm.

Tickets are free for families who live in Madeley, Sutton Hill and Woodside and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

They can be booked in advance from Madeley Town Council, based at Jubilee House, and people must bring two forms of address with them.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The second event will be a fundraising concert for Telford Crisis Support on May 6.

Also held at The Anstice, the band Johnny2Bad will be performing and tickets will be available from the Anstice reception or online at ticketstelford.com