Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Prolific Telford thief jailed after stealing designer clothes, washing tablets and booze

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A prolific thief who stole designer clothes, alcohol and washing tablets has been jailed.

Nicholas Smith, aged 35, carried out a spate of thefts in Telford in March. He stole £230 worth of clothes from House of Fraser, chocolate worth £65 from Co-op, Jack Daniels whiskey worth £64 and washing tablets worth £117 from One Stop Shop in Trench Road.

Appearing at Kidderminster Magistrates Court, Smith, of Ley Brook, Oakengates, Telford, admitted four counts of theft and four counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order, which bans him from certain shops.

He was jailed for 12 weeks due to his "flagrant disregard of court orders". He was order to pay compensation of £117 to One Stop and £65 to Co-op.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News