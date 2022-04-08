Prolific Telford thief jailed after stealing designer clothes, washing tablets and booze

Nicholas Smith, aged 35, carried out a spate of thefts in Telford in March. He stole £230 worth of clothes from House of Fraser, chocolate worth £65 from Co-op, Jack Daniels whiskey worth £64 and washing tablets worth £117 from One Stop Shop in Trench Road.

Appearing at Kidderminster Magistrates Court, Smith, of Ley Brook, Oakengates, Telford, admitted four counts of theft and four counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order, which bans him from certain shops.