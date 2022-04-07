Landfill plans near Telford beauty spot set for further consultation

The landfill site, near to Granville Country Park. Image: Google.

Bosses at Welshpool-based Potters (Midlands) which runs the landfill site, near to Granville Country Park, has applied to extend the licence to dump waste at the site beyond the present contract date of December 2025.

But the council has received more than 30 objections to the scheme - including from two parish councils, a boarding kennels, a nearby golf club and the Telford Naturist Club. Members of the club claim drivers stop to peer into their premises, which is the closest to the landfill site, in Grange Lane.

The country park is located at Redhill, covering an area of 61.4 hectares, and is one of the largest and most wildlife rich of Telford's green spaces. It is owned by Telford & Wrekin Council, which works in partnership with Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Friends of Granville.