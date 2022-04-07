Organisers gearing up for Easter holiday clubs

Children at one of Crossbar’s February half-term holiday clubs.

The Crossbar Foundation, in partnership with Crossbar Education in Sport, will be running clubs at nine county schools during the Easter holidays.

Week one activities are offered between Monday, April 11 and Thursday, April 14, followed by another packed schedule for week two from Tuesday, April 19 through to Friday, April 22.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday activities lead, said: “After a very busy February half-term when more than 400 children attended clubs during the week, our team are now really looking forward to Easter.

“We will be running Easter-themed sports, games and fun activities, as well as Easter arts and crafts.

“Easter egg hunts are planned, with our new Crossbar Easter Bunny also making an appearance at week one clubs.

“Children attending our clubs during the first week of the holidays will also be given an Easter egg.

"Shropshire Paintball will be with us once again to deliver nerf gun sessions, which proved very popular with children during half-term.

“They will be visiting clubs during both weeks of the Easter holidays, with details of those particular dates available by getting in touch with Crossbar.”

The Easter clubs, designed for children aged between four and 11, will take place during both weeks of the holidays at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School in Telford.

Clubs will also be offered at Much Wenlock Primary School and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School, as well as at Pontesbury Primary School.

Week two will see an additional holiday club based at Priorslee Academy.

All nine of the Crossbar clubs run from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 each day to attend.

Youngsters aged between 12 and 14 are also now invited to attend as part of Crossbar’s ‘Young Leader’ course, offering an engaging day shadowing coaches to understand fun through responsibility and best practice.