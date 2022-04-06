Two injured as car and tractor involved in crash on quiet Shropshire road

The collision between a car and a tractor happened on the B4394 Shawbirch Road at Duncote Mill in Walcot, in countryside next to the A5, on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services went to the scene and firefighters released a casualty from the wreckage. Another had been able to get out of the vehicle before they arrived.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10:35am to reports of an road traffic collision involving a car and tractor on the B4394 at Duncote Mill.

"e sent an ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene and treated a man and woman for minor injuries and they were discharged at the scene.”