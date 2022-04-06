Notification Settings

Two injured as car and tractor involved in crash on quiet Shropshire road

By Sue Austin

Two people were treated for minor injuries after a crash on a rural Shropshire road.

The collision between a car and a tractor happened on the B4394 Shawbirch Road at Duncote Mill in Walcot, in countryside next to the A5, on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services went to the scene and firefighters released a casualty from the wreckage. Another had been able to get out of the vehicle before they arrived.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10:35am to reports of an road traffic collision involving a car and tractor on the B4394 at Duncote Mill.

"e sent an ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene and treated a man and woman for minor injuries and they were discharged at the scene.”

Fire crews from Wellington and Telford said they had been able to release the trapped person within 20 minutes.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

