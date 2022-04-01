Volunteers celebrate success of keeping elderly people connected during Covid-19

Enjoying celebratory afternoon tea with the You, Me and Us project, (left-right) Caz Houlston, Joyce Monaghan, Dian Whittingham, and Lin Keeling, at Hadley Community Centre

The You, Me and Us project in Hadley, Leegomery and Ketley, was set up six and a half years ago under the umbrella of the Royal Voluntary Service.

It has been funded through the People’s Health Trust and the Health Lottery and led by a Community Engagement Worker as well as local volunteers all aged over 65.

The aim of the project has been to connect older people in their communities, to tackle loneliness – particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic – by coordinating activities, clubs and events.

Alex Lloyd, Community Engagement Worker for the project, said: "The event went well, entertainment was provided by a 93-year-old man called Wilf in the guise of song and storytelling.

"It was an emotional goodbye as I have been with the project for several years now and the National Project Manager from RVS also attended and the residents and steering group were congratulated on their success.

"The purpose of this project was to create something that was led by local people and this is exactly what has happened.

"It is as a result of their determination and hard work that it will continue to connect people in the community."

The event that was held on Monday, marked the end of the project under the umbrella of Royal Voluntary Service as the funding from the People’s Health Trust has ended.

But, the group of volunteers will now be looking forward to a self-sufficient future and will work with local partners to find funding to enable them to continue.

During the pandemic, the project connected elderly people through online coffee clubs and wellbeing cards were sent out to more than 150 people, which included bulbs for planting.

Computers were also placed with community centres, who have helped to get people online by giving them the tools and skills they need to remain digitally connected.

A number of projects have also been supported through the group, including a men’s cookery project, a men and grief wellbeing drop in session and a chair exercise group.

Commenting on the group of volunteers, Ms Lloyd added: "They are a fabulous team and a warm welcome is always guaranteed at a You Me and Us group.

"The volunteers are a committed group of older people who are a force to be reckoned with and are now going to be striving forward as an independent resident led project.