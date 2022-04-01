Telford pupils gearing up for to stage Oliver!

Rosina Hickman as Oliver, with Louie Peagam as the Artful Dodger and Caitlyn Page as Charlie

Their musical drama, based on Lionel Bart's 1960 stage musical which was an adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel Oliver Twist, will include the same driving energy and colour with a specially hired set which fills the school stage.

Some 55 pupils have been involved in the production which will be performed to audiences from on April 5-7.

Music teacher Callum Rogers said: "They will perform the musical drama which tells of how Oliver escapes from his orphanage and unites with a group of urchins trained to be pickpockets in 1830s London.

"The cast is made up of 40 pupils and backstage we have a crew of 15 children taking various roles.

"This will be the first musical production with an audience since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

"The children are really excited and I am certain that people will enjoy the energy of the production.

"Everyone is buzzing to be back on stage and I think that the audience will enjoy the engagement and interactive show which will feature songs that everyone knows, such as I'd Do Anything and Food, Glorious Food.

"We have hired a huge set which fills the stage and there will also be a live orchestra made up of staff and students."