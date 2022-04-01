Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford pupils gearing up for to stage Oliver!

By Sue SmithTelfordTheatre & ComedyPublished: Last Updated:

Pupils and staff at Ercall Wood Academy in Telford would "do anything" to ensure their latest production of the musical drama Oliver! wins plaudits from their audience.

Rosina Hickman as Oliver, with Louie Peagam as the Artful Dodger and Caitlyn Page as Charlie
Rosina Hickman as Oliver, with Louie Peagam as the Artful Dodger and Caitlyn Page as Charlie

Their musical drama, based on Lionel Bart's 1960 stage musical which was an adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel Oliver Twist, will include the same driving energy and colour with a specially hired set which fills the school stage.

Some 55 pupils have been involved in the production which will be performed to audiences from on April 5-7.

Music teacher Callum Rogers said: "They will perform the musical drama which tells of how Oliver escapes from his orphanage and unites with a group of urchins trained to be pickpockets in 1830s London.

"The cast is made up of 40 pupils and backstage we have a crew of 15 children taking various roles.

"This will be the first musical production with an audience since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

"The children are really excited and I am certain that people will enjoy the energy of the production.

"Everyone is buzzing to be back on stage and I think that the audience will enjoy the engagement and interactive show which will feature songs that everyone knows, such as I'd Do Anything and Food, Glorious Food.

"We have hired a huge set which fills the stage and there will also be a live orchestra made up of staff and students."

Tickets are available on the door and cost £5 for adults and £3 for under-16s and over-65s.

Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
Music
Telford entertainment
School events
Education
News
Telford
Local Hubs

By Sue Smith

Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News