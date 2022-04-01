Changes to Arriva bus routes given thumbs down by Telford residents

Residents who live near Breton Park, Muxton, have a shiny new bus stop, but Arriva is changing bus services in April

It's all the more surprising for residents' champion Christine Lawrie and others who were only recently celebrating the arrival of a shiny new bus stop.

From April 23 bus giant Arriva is planning to make changes to routes across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin. The company says reduced demand for its services means the company has to "tailor our services and timetables accordingly."

But the company says it is maintaining a commitment to serving Muxton.

For Mrs Lawrie, who chairs the Breton Park Residents Association, says changes to the routes and timetables will badly affect people like her who do not own cars. The way some of the services will be routed means that residents face a longer walk to bus stops.

"They are supposed to be trying to get people out of cars and on to public transport," said Mrs Lawrie. "My nearest bus stop is three minutes away on Wellington Road but some services won't be using that.

"It is at least an eight minute walk to pick up a different route at another stop. The trouble is I have a hip problem and I can't walk that far."

Mrs Lawrie, aged 76, says many other people on the mobile home park are also elderly and with mobility problems.

"More people are going to feel trapped into not going out," she added.

She wants councils to become involved too because of various neighbourhood planning policies purporting to support public transport.

The issue is set to be discussed at a meeting of Donnington and Muxton Parish Council on April 11.

Parish councillor Jenny Urey calls the changes a "complete disregard for customers' needs".

"Not only are they expecting Wellington Road residents with mobility issues to walk a long distance potentially with heavy bags, the cancellation of a service to Asda will affect all bus passengers in Muxton.

"Hopefully representatives of Arriva will resolve the issue and rethink upcoming changes."

A spokesperson for Arriva said: "We have experienced lower demand on our services, following the pandemic and - whilst Government funding has aided our position - not all aspects of our services remain viable.

"Reduced customer demand means we do have to tailor our services and timetables accordingly.

"We do not take service change decisions lightly. However, we are introducing changes to ensure bus links to Muxton are maintained.

"Customers who currently board and alight our service 5 from Breton Park in Muxton will still be able to do so from April 23."

The company spokesperson added that buses will run every hour throughout the day and into the evening on Mondays to Saturdays, for travel to Telford, Newport and Stafford.

"Furthermore, we are continuing to run a hourly service on Sundays and Bank Holidays," they said.

The Arriva company website gives the following details about changes on the cards for service numbers 5/5A/5E/6 Telford – Donnington – Muxton – Newport - Stafford.

The website says: "We’re changing the routes and timetables on routes 5 and 5A.

"A combined frequency of up to every 20 minutes on will run routes 5, 5A and 6 between Telford and Donnington Parade on Mondays to Saturdays, and a combined frequency of up to every 30 minutes will run between Newport and Stafford.

"From Telford Town Centre, route 5 continues along Queens Road then direct along the A518 (New Trench Road) to Newport and Stafford running up to every 60 minutes throughout the day.

"From Telford Town Centre, route 5A continues along Queens Road then through Muxton (Marshbrook Way and Fieldhouse Drive) and Lilleshall to Newport and Stafford running up to every 60 minutes throughout the day.

"Route 5E follows the same route as the current 5 operating on Monday to Saturday evenings and Sundays.

"New route 6 serves Donnington Asda, then along Donnington Wood Road before returning via Queens Road back into Telford town centre.