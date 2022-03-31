Notification Settings

Wrekin and Telford groups in link up

By Paul JenkinsTelfordPublished:

A Community interest group which was set up to try and save an historic property on the Wrekin has teamed up with Telford and Wrekin CVS to cross promote a series of events in the two areas.

Members of Halfway House on the Wrekin are trying to save the 19th century hunting lodge with refurbished pavilion that has been a stop-off point for walkers and visitors to the Wrekin in need of refreshments for over 100 years and are running a crowd funding campaign,

Some of the events planned in May and beyond by the CVS are taking place in the Wrekin area and both the websites and Facebook pages of the two organisations are providing links to each other.

The activities planned by the CVS include a sketching programme, tea and tech session, adult wellbeing programme and a gentle movement session.

The Halfway House on the Wrekin group is planning sessions involving sketching, photography and crafts as well as a coffee morning and picnic.

For full information on all events or to book places call 01952 240209 or visit the Facebook pages at Telford and Wrekin CVS or Halfway House on the Wrekin CIC.

