Wrekin and Telford groups in link up

Halfway HOuse

Members of Halfway House on the Wrekin are trying to save the 19th century hunting lodge with refurbished pavilion that has been a stop-off point for walkers and visitors to the Wrekin in need of refreshments for over 100 years and are running a crowd funding campaign,

Some of the events planned in May and beyond by the CVS are taking place in the Wrekin area and both the websites and Facebook pages of the two organisations are providing links to each other.

The activities planned by the CVS include a sketching programme, tea and tech session, adult wellbeing programme and a gentle movement session.

The Halfway House on the Wrekin group is planning sessions involving sketching, photography and crafts as well as a coffee morning and picnic.