Fake gun found after armed robbery at Telford pharmacy

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place on Friday

Telford Police said the incident had taken place at Rowlands Pharmacy on Dale Acre Way in Hollinswood, Telford, at around 9.45am on Friday.

The force said that officers had attended the scene and arrested a 28-year-old man – as well as recovering an "imitation firearm".

A spokesman for the force said: "It’s believed the offender arrived at the pharmacy on foot and we are appealing for witnesses who were in the Hollinswood shops area at the time and may have seen a white male in his late 20s of large build and wearing dark clothing.

"If you have any information that can help officers with their enquiries please contact Detective Sergeant Chris Henry on 01952 214735 Ext 7712212 or call 101 quoting reference number 00179 of March 25."