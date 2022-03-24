Town council calls for memories of Queen's visits for Platinum Jubilee celebration

The Queen on a visit to Telford

Madeley Town Council wants people to come forward with their recollections of royal visits, particularly by The Queen, to mark the 70th anniversary since she took the throne.

The council is producing a commemorative edition of its community magazine next month to mark the anniversary.

It comes as councils and communities across the country are planning their own celebrations for the event.

Madeley Mayor, Councillor Sarah Chadwick, said they were particularly keen for memories of the Queen's visits to Madeley, Sutton Hill and Woodside.

She said: “We would like as many people as possible to send us their royal memories and particularly photographs for inclusion in the publication which looks back at the 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

“If anyone has particular anecdotes about the Coronation or any of the Queen’s visits to Madeley, Sutton Hill or Woodside during her reign we would love to include them in our Madeley Matters publication.”