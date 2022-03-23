Public asked to join scheme to keep watch on speeding drivers

Councillor Raj Mehta is urging people to volunteer for the scheme

Residents in Lightmoor Village are being asked to volunteer their time to take on speeding motorists following concerns raised by families in the area.

The Bournville Village Trust (BVT), which manages the village, is working with Councillor Raj Mehta to set up a community speed watch group.

It follows concerns raised by residents about speeding in Lightmoor, including on Little Flint and Roundhouse Park but in particular on Lightmoor Way outside Lightmoor Primary School.

The Police Safer Neighbourhood team is working with BVT to try to tackle the issue but it is now hoped that a resident-led Community Speed Watch group will act as an additional deterrent.

The group, which would be supported and supervised by local police, will use approved detection devices to record vehicles breaking the speed limit in the Village.

Drivers caught breaking the limit would then be warned of the potential risks and consequences, with repeat offenders receiving a visit from local police.

Fleur Hemming, BVT Lightmoor Estates & Stewardship Manager said: “Residents have raised their concerns about speeding both online, via community social media pages, and with Cllr Raj Mehta.

“We have worked closely with Telford and Wrekin Council to make the area outside the Primary school safer but the Community Speed Watch Group will really help to actively tackle the issue on an ongoing basis.”

Jordan Taylor, local resident and Chair of BVT’s Lightmoor Village Estate Management Committee, said: “We think the Community Speed Watch Group could have a real impact on tackling speeding in the Village and help to address the concerns of residents. To make it work, we now need to come together as a community to support this initiative and volunteer our time.”

Councillor Raj Mehta, said: “Concerns have been raised about speeding in Lightmoor Village for a while and now Covid restrictions have been lifted, I’m in a position to set up the Lightmoor Community Speed Watch Group. This means we need a minimum of six residents to volunteer and I would urge people to come forward, if they can, to give their time to support this.”