Alpacas set to aid Severn Hospice as national show comes to Telford

Severn Hospice Chaplain Harry Edwards with his alpacas

Harry Edwards has been chaplain with Severn Hospice, which cares for thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales, for 28 years.

He also runs Mulberry Alpacas based at Higher Penley, near Wrexham, and over the past few months has been busily preparing for the annual British Alpaca Society national show, which is returning to Telford International Centre after a two-year absence because of the pandemic.

People come from all over the country to see the fluffy, friendly creatures, and the event helps to raise valuable funds for the hospice.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of the animals owned nationwide and the British Alpaca Society is dedicated to the welfare of alpacas and the education of their owners in the UK.

Harry is preparing for the British Alpaca Show at Telford International Centre this weekend

Owners, breeders, suppliers and fibre producers from across the UK come together at the two-day event to showcase the best of 'The British Alpaca Industry', both in terms of the animals themselves and the products created from their fleece.

Each year the show has taken place, collections have been made on the door for Severn Hospice which have raised more than £16,000 for the charity.

Harry runs a successful stud with his wife Roz and daughter Chloe, and the business, which began in 2006, also produces high-quality yarn and products from the alpaca fleeces.

Harry said: “It is wonderful that I can fundraise for the charity I am so proud to work for.

“It is a great event and a brilliant day out for all the family. There is an entrance fee on the door of £2 per adult and £5 for a family and the proceeds go to Severn Hospice.

“The support of people visiting is very heart-warming and not only are we able to fundraise for Severn Hospice, but we are also able to raise awareness of the charity that does so much for local people.”

The show has live judging of around 650 alpacas from more than 100 exhibitors in two rings, and prior to the pandemic it attracted record crowds.

Harry added: “This really is the premier alpaca event of the year so we will be delighted to welcome in old and new visitors."