Fire crews were sent to Lawley Village

Teams of firefighters from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington were sent to Lawley Village, Telford, at about 10.30pm on Saturday with an operations officer also in attendance.

When they arrived in Darrall Road they used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and a main jet to extinguish the fire. Also at the scene was a land ambulance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received its official stop message at 11.25pm.