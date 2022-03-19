Village green named after councillor who battled to save it

Councillor Pat Smart was joined by family members, Cllr Gemma Offland, Telford Mayor Cllr Amrik Jhawar, and Cllr Eileen Callear, with the sign which bears her husband's name.

The green, outside Hadley Methodist Church, Telford, will now be known as The John Smart Village Green, with an official ceremony marking the dedication taking place this morning.

Councillor Smart, who lived in Church Street, Hadley, died last year at the age of 77.

He had served on Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council from 1995 until his death.

Councillor Smart had been instrumental in securing village green protection for the piece of land outside the church, ensuring that it would remain for community use.

His wife Pat, 78, who is still a member of Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council, said that her husband had been spurred into action by the interest from the church in selling off another piece of land close by.

She said: "I know how hard he worked because I was with him every step of the way. I know that when the threat reared itself when the hierarchy of the church wanted to sell off a piece of land at the back of the church – which the congregation voted down – that was the red flag for John.

"He looked up the Act of Parliament and found that ordinary people like us, if we could get the evidence that it had been use for leisure purposes for 20 years could protect it.

"So we went round the locality, got people to sign statements, and they did because they did not want to lose it.

"Our clerk at the time, Colin Potts worked hard to support John and they got a specialist barrister from London who scuppered the methodist church objections and it was registered in 2010."

She added: "The thought of losing it put iron inside John's soul and he kept fighting until it was safe."

Councillor Smart said her husband would not have wanted a fuss made about himself, but would have been pleased the land is safe for people to continue to use.

She said: "He would have been a bit bashful about it but he would have been happy the green was saved."

Councillor Smart said she had been delighted to see so many people turn out to mark the occasion.

She said: "People who have known John from his school days were there. One of our former clerks there was sat next to John on his very first day at primary school, they go back that far with some of the people. One of his best friends from grammar school came. It is just lovely that people thought that much of him to come and pay their respects."

Ron Plenderleith, 82, a former council colleague of Councillor Smart, said he was delighted to see the permanent recognition for a man who had dedicated himself to the community.

He said: "John Smart was the man that realised the village green there was in danger of being built on and researched the system and found the Act of Parliament, mounted the campaign, got a barrister, and the land was declared a village green and will never be allowed to be built on."

He added: "He was a really lovely man."