Sun shines as Love Telford takes over Southwater

The Love Telford event saw crowds flock to Southwater Square in the sunshine. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Southwater Square in Telford Town Centre was packed with music, entertainment, and dancing, and spectacular performances from a BMX group.

It was second time lucky for the free event, which was due to take place last month but was postponed as the county was battered by a succession of storms.

Organised by Telford & Wrekin Council the event is the first of the 2022 cultural calendar.

Councillor Paul Watling, the authority's Cabinet Member for Stronger and Safer Communities, said it had been great to see so many people out enjoying themselves.

He said: "It was a lovely lovely morning. We were very lucky with the weather – although we were not so lucky with the original date.

"There were thousands of people coming through and it was a wonderful celebration of Telford as a town and of its diversity. We were celebrating with our third sector partners with some of them raising funds for their own activities.

"The Telford African & Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre were there, the Polish community, representatives from local mosques and Sikh temples, it was lovely – a really diverse group coming together to celebrate what is good about Telford."

The event featured a steel band, bhangra dancers, the chance for people to have a go at graffiti art, and a host of activities.

Councillor Watling added: "It is the first event of this year's activities so it has started with a bang."