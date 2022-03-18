Street pastors receive rotary donation

Vicky Brainof the Street Pastors with Rotary Club president Tom Taylor

Wellington Rotary Club has handed over a £1,500 cheque to Telford Street Pastors.

Working with the police, the council and other agencies, the team of street pastors support and engage with people on the streets at night.

Rotary Club member Ken Whitcombe nominated the organisation for a donation.

“We think they are an excellent group who serve our community, and particularly our young local people, when they could be very vulnerable coming out of pubs and nightclubs, helping them to get home safely,” Ken said.

“It is good that we can support them and would encourage others to do so the same,” he added.

The donation came from the Rotary Club’s Fairboune fund which was set up many years ago, after the sale of a property, to pay for holiday breaks for disadvantaged children, families and groups.

In the past few years these trips have been difficult to arrange so members were asked to nominate other good causes.

Vicky Brain, deputy co-ordinator of Telford Street Pastors thanked the club for its donation.

She said: "As we come out of the pandemic and resume our normal street pastor patrols, recruiting and training new team members is a priority for us.

“With a training course starting on March 12, the very generous gift from the Rotary Club of Wellington has come at just the right time.

“The money will be used to pay for training and uniforms for the new recruits and for refresher training for our existing volunteers."