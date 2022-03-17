Visits to the seaside and trips to museums for children as part of council plans

File photo dated 08/02/12 of a child playing. The Government is being urged to increase funding for childcare as part of moves to help ease the burdens faced by working mothers. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 14, 2021. The TUC said women struggle to get enough childcare to cover the hours they work, while wraparound care such as breakfast and afterschool clubs is still "limited, if available". See PA story INDUSTRY Childcare. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

It is one of the first local authorities in the country to sign up to the '10 by 10′ initiative, launched last summer by Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting MP.

The council’s cabinet agreed at a meeting on Thursday to commit £200,000 to the project, which will be delivered in collaboration with community groups, schools, town and parish councils and other third sector partners.

Members heard it would bring together activities already on offer to youngsters in the borough – such as free swimming and library cards – and identify gaps in provision so they can be addressed.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people and families, said: “Whatever their background, every child should have the chance to take part in activities that open their eyes to new opportunities.

“This 10 by 10 initiative should begin in April and we should encourage every all children to take part in at least 10 life-enhancing activities by the time they are 10, especially children from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

The 10 activities all children will get the chance to experience are competitive sport, drama and performing arts, learning an instrument, learning to swim, visiting the seaside and countryside, visiting museums, galleries and heritage sites, taking part in camping and overnight trips, learning to ride a bike, taking part in debating and using a library.

Councillor Reynolds said: “We don’t want any of our young people to miss out on these opportunities, especially during their primary school life and especially children who are less likely to take part such as children from disadvantaged backgrounds, children with special educational needs and disabilities, or children in care.

“A happy and fulfilling childhood gives the best start in life and this is what we are committed to providing for every single child in our borough.”

Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: “For me these activities are not the icing on the cake – they are part of the cake.

“They are really important to young people in terms of their development, and I am really pleased to see the accent in the report on reaching the more disadvantaged young people that don’t normally access this sort of provision.”

Cabinet members unanimously voted in support of implementing the scheme.

Conservative opposition leader Councillor Nigel Dugmore welcomed the report and the focus on reaching disadvantaged children, but added: “A lot of the activities are provided by schools already.”