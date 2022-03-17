Giant inflatable Red Nose to be taken to top of Wrekin to raise money for Comic Relief

Adam Green, Andy Broxton and Richard Tisdale from BBC Radio Shropshire

Adam Green, Andy Broxton and Richard Tisdale will come together to cover 20 miles on foot with a gigantic inflatable Red Nose.

The crew are well aware of the difficulty they will face, after puncturing their original giant Red Nose during a practice run.

Richard Tisdale, producer at BBC Radio Shropshire, said: "Without a doubt the biggest challenge we will face will be physically getting the giant red nose to the top of the Wrekin.

"The walk will be long, and no doubt pretty tough going, but the sheer size of the Red Nose is going to take some getting to the top.

"You can’t even see where you’re going when you’re carrying it.

“We are hugely determined though. There’s no way we won’t make it to the top, we know how much the money raised will help people right around the globe and if all we have to do is take this enormous Red Nose to the top of the Wrekin, then we’ll definitely complete it.

This is the first time the BBC Radio Shropshire Breakfast Show have been involved in a big fundraiser for Comic Relief.

Andy Broxton, travel presenter, added: "Red Nose Day is all about having a good laugh, whilst raising money for some incredibly worthy causes.

"Fun is what our Breakfast show is all about and this year more than ever, it’s imperative that we come together and collectively raise as much money as we can, not only for those in the UK but those who so desperately need our help, all over the world.

"We want to make a difference."

In a one off special to support the breakfast team, the show will be broadcast remotely and listeners can send in messages of support to the trio who will set off on their trek at 9am on Friday March 18.

Adam Green, presenter added: "We know how hard things are for people right now and there will be so many of our listeners who will want to give, but simply can’t afford to.

"With that in mind, we’re just hoping that those who can, do.

"For that reason we are determined to make fools of ourselves to encourage people to part with their pennies for an amazing cause, hopefully raising a few smiles along the way at a time when we all need a bit more to smile about."