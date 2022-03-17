Notification Settings

Author publishes collection of poetry

By Sue SmithTelfordPublished:

A man who has been writing poetry since he was ten-years-old has published a book containing a collection of his work.

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 16/03/2022 - Telford Author Derek Massey has published a poetry book called "A Hundred Stories High"..
Derek Massey, aged 80, of Stirchley, Telford, held down many posts during his working life including jobs as a chain-maker, a main layer, chimney sweep and plumber for a water authority.

However, during his life he could not resist putting pen to paper and writing poems about every facet of life.

Now he has compiled these into a 300-page poetry book entitled A Hundred Stories High.

Father-of-three Derek said: "I first published a novel, called Haughton Park, in 2016, but have been writing poetry from the age of ten.

"One of the poems I wrote at that time I have included in the book which I describe as poetry with teeth.

"I have pulled together all the poems I have written and combined 104 into the book.

"When I retired in 2002 I found myself at a loose end and wondered what I would do and wrote my novel.

"Now I have completed this latest book and I believe that poetry enables people to get to the nucleus of a subject.

"I have a dig at things such as people, politics and even religion.

"My thoughts tend to morph into criticisms of the human condition.

"I obviously think that the book has merit and hope that it is something that can spark debate.

"One of the poems deals with a young man on a quest and another about the world with genetic engineering taking over.

"I write about anything that strikes me as worthy and a lot of it is narrative verse."

The ebook sells for £1.99 and paperback version for £6.99 on Amazon.

