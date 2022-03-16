Float features in funeral procession as much-loved milkman laid to rest

The funeral procession for Ian Dickens, inset, featured the milk float he used to drive

Ian Dickens, 66, of Woodside, Telford, was remembered at a funeral on Wednesday, with the procession featuring a fitting tribute to his long-time career, with former colleague Paul Nicholls driving a milk float for the occasion.

The presence of the milk float was even more significant having been the actual vehicle that both Mr Dickens and his father had driven during their careers as milkmen.

The procession led the way to a service held at St Michaels Church in Madeley.

Mr Dickens, who was born in Madeley in 1955, had been well known as a local milkman before leaving the trade to run Hills Lane Social Club and then the Red Admiral Pub in Sutton Hill.

Paul Nicholls drove the milk float for the procession

Mr Dickens had five children and 13 grandchildren

His son, Kelvin Dickens, said they had been overwhelmed at the reaction to his father's death in February, with pride at the respect, love and trust he had received from the local community.

He said his father would be remembered for his wit and would live on through his children and grandchildren.

Mr Dickens had been born on March 23,1955, in New Road, Madeley, to Graham and Gladys Dickens,

In a tribute Mr Dickens' family said: "Ian was the second of four children, With Ann his older sister, Maurice and Gareth his younger brothers.

"Graham worked on the railways and Gladys was a housewife and mother to the four children.

Mr Dickens with his wife Ann

"When Ian was five years of age the family moved to Wooferton where Graham was station master. The family then moved to the Station House in Lower Heyford, Oxford, where Ian attended Primary School for a year or two – Ian often said he was Oxford educated based on this year or so in school there.

"The family returned to Telford in 1963 living in Hinksay Road, Dawley, where Ian attended Phoenix Upper School.

"From around the age of ten Ian started helping his dad on his milk round with Midland Counties Dairy.

"After leaving school he went on to work for Unigate dairies, Dairy crest and Avonmore with rounds of his own.

Mr Dickens in his milk delivery days

"He left the milk trade for a few years when he started up a successful taxi company. He returned to the milk trade in 1987 and continued to be the 'milkman' known as 'Dickie' and 'Gold top' until 1995 when he left the milk trade to run Hills Lane Social Club and then the Red Admiral Pub in Sutton Hill."

Mr Dickens had five children, Kelvin, Dean, and Nicola, with previous wife Julie, and son and daughter Michael and Colleen with his soul mate Ann.

He also had 13 grandchildren – Jack, Paige, Liam, Kaitlyn, Riley, Corey, Kacey, Callum, Nicola, Lewis, Orla, Jamie and Finley.

The funeral procession in Woodside

Mr Dickens family said they would remember a "caring and loving, and dependable guy".

They said: "We all had many happy times with holidays in the family caravan in Towyn, Wales, Christmas parties with nan and grandad, nights out with family in the pub and at the Ring`o Bells in Dawley with Ian's sister Ann, her husband Barry and all of the family.

"Ian’s brother Gareth moved to Australia and Ian missed him very much, but they spoke regularly on Skype, we know Gaz would love to be here today, and we know he is thinking of us all.