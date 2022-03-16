Work on the M54

But half a century later the concrete section of the M54 was in need of upgrades.

New images released by National Highways show maintenance work taking place on the M54 in Shropshire as part of a £2.5m repair scheme.

It says the works will help cement its use for motorists for years to come.

From Friday Mondaythere will be a full closure of the eastbound carriageway at junction 2 between the slip roads. A diversion route will be in place.

From March 25-28 there will be a junction 2 eastbound closure between entry and exit slip roads and a junction 4 eastbound closure entry and exit slip roads.

The meandering, 23-mile route is a well-used concrete road a popular route for motorists making the journey to North Wales.

Despite providing 50 years of virtually maintenance free life, National Highways says decades of use and hundreds of millions of journeys has left the motorway needing vital upgrades.

Teams are carrying out essential repair work which started in January this year.

It involves comprehensive repairs of the road surface and replacement of road markings and studs.

Project manager, Heidi Carroll, said: “These images show the scale of work taking place on the M54, which is a key part of the Midlands motorway network.

“This is essential repair work that will ensure motorists have safe, reliable and smooth journeys for many years to come.

“Concrete roads have served the country well since they were first built half a century ago. They have proved tough and durable over the years, helping every day for work journeys and home deliveries, visits to friends and family, holidays, and the movement of the goods and services that we all depend on.”

She said Concrete roads mad up almost 400 miles - four per cent of England’s motorway and major A-road network. Mostly found along the eastern side of the country, in the North East, Yorkshire, East Anglia and the South East, there are also some smaller stretches in other parts of England.

They were built largely in the 1960s and 1970s. Traffic volumes were half of what they are today, colour TV was only just beginning, and mass ownership of mobile phones was still more than 20 years away.

Heidi said the repair scheme in Shropshire was part of National Highways nationwide drive to revitalise concrete roads in England.

"Up to £400 million will be invested over the next five years to 2025. This is part of National Highways commitment to the Government’s second Road Investment Strategy to maintain and renew the strategic road network," she said.

"Due to the concrete needing time to set to the required strength, the work is being carried out under several phased weekend closures of the M54 motorway. The road will remain open to motorists during the week."