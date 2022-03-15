Sophia join's Telford cartoonist's comic strip characters

Jason with his character, Sophia

The 22-year-old has already been helped by film and TV stars who have provided voice overs for his teenage comic characters.

The characters include those with health problems.

Jason, who is autistic and lives with half a heart, created Apples to express his feelings and in the hope of giving young people a way to relate to characters and issues including relationships and maturity.

Now the young man has introduced his first, LGBTQ character to the group of friends.

"The character is called Sophia. She has rainbow cheeks and a rainbow dress. Her personality is kind, caring, sweet, funny and quite cheeky at times."

Jason has been helped with advice and mentoring by Shropshire Youth Trust into how to develop his passion into a business.

His characters have been used in an animation for the Young Lives Matter charity which helped young people with heart conditions.

Jason was thrilled when actor Hugh Bonneville voiced part of an animation that Jason did for the charity.

His is also hoping to go back in time with a modern version of a radioPhonic Workshop like the BBC run from the 60’s.