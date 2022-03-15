Front of the house is overgrown. Photo: Rightmove/Bond Wolfe

However, the listing shows a lot more will need to be spent on making it habitable, with photos of piles of rubbish, floors covered in junk from plastic bags, old mattresses, floor tiles and walls and doors covered in grime and overgrown plants dominating the front garden.

Wallpaper can also been seen peeling off, with some walls also stripped back to bare brick.

Potential buyers cannot view the property on London Road in the St George's area of the town due to the condition and for health and safety reasons.

Inside the house. Photo: Rightmove/Bond Wolfe

The semi-detached property will be auctioned off by Bond Wolfe on Wednesday, March 30, with a guide price of just £10,000.

The sellers are a property investment company, with further information of the property to be available to the public by March 23 in legal documents.

Photos of inside the house show the magnitude of work required. Photo: Rightmove/Bond Wolfe

The price of £10,000 is a guide price for the auction, with the sellers having a reserve in place that must be met.

Bids must be submitted by internet, phone or proxy with potential buyers also due needed to pre-register by 12pm on Tuesday, March 29.

Whoever does end up winning the auction, will have a task on their hands in transforming the property.