Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a blaze involving a conifer hedgerow in Hamlet Close, Wombridge, at 1.33pm.

A fire crew from Telford was quickly on the scene and put out the flames by 1.50pm.

Earlier in the day a crew from Wellington attended a fire in the open in George Place, Wellington.

The fire was discovered at 3pm and firefighters brought it under control by 3.50pm.