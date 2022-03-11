Notification Settings

Telford pupils pick litter and raise money to support girl with aggressive cancer

By Megan Howe

A six-year-old boy has raised £480 to support a five-year-old girl battling cancer – and protect the environment at the same time.

A six-year-old from Ketley and his friends have come together to litter pick and raise money for Dulcie O'Kelley

James Devoy, from Telford, was inspired by the efforts of one of his best friends, Josie Sprague, to raise money for five-year-old Dulcie O'Kelly.

Dulcie was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in December and her family started a fundraiser page to help pay for what could potentially be lifesaving treatment in the USA.

James arranged for him and 17 of his friends from Meadows Primary School, in Telford, to do a sponsored litter pick around the Millennium Development in Ketley to raise money for Dulcie on Sunday, March 6.

Rachel Devoy, James's mother said: "I was incredibly proud that he wanted to do something to help a girl he had never met.

"The response from his school friends and the parents was also brilliant.

"They have all worked really hard to raise an amazing amount of money and should be very proud of what they have achieved."

So far, James and his friends have managed to raise £480 for Dulcie, with a further £600 collected offline and yet to be added on to the total.

"The support from Telford Council in providing the equipment and the support from everyone to help us raise the money has been fantastic," Rachel said.

"We are very grateful to everyone who has donated."

Visit gofundme.com/f/help-dulcie-get-to-america-for-cancer-treatment to learn more.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

