Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford mother sets off on Ukraine mercy mission but needs to be home for work on Tuesday

By Paul JenkinsTelfordPublished:

Telford mother Magda Benadda has set off on her mercy mission to the Ukraine after being 'overwhelmed' by help from the public and businesses in the area.

Magdalena Benadda from Lawley is taking donations to Ukraine
Magdalena Benadda from Lawley is taking donations to Ukraine

Magda, who hails from Poland originally, is taking supplies including radio, body armour and night vision equipment for soldiers and Ukraine nationals on the frontline after help from the landlord and regulars at The Plough Inn, Wellington as well as a number of businesses and individuals in the area.

The Lawley resident will also take medicines, bandages, toiletries, baby food and milk, toys and nappies to the Polish border with the Ukraine and is expected to be on the road for four days.

She has arranged a van to take the goods out, and staff from the Plough also have one which will be used to take food, toiletries, toys and other items today.

Magda said: "The donations we are taking over will certainly help with the relief effort and the military equipment and clothing will help with the response against the Russian army.

"It is a bit of a race against time because I have to be back for work next Tuesday - I might even find time to get some sleep in between but I hope to continue the work as needed and possibly get another van to go over again.

"I would like to thank the community in Telford, the people from the Plough Inn and SPFX limited who have both helped so much."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News