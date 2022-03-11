Telford mother sets off on Ukraine mercy mission but needs to be home for work on Tuesday

Magdalena Benadda from Lawley is taking donations to Ukraine

Magda, who hails from Poland originally, is taking supplies including radio, body armour and night vision equipment for soldiers and Ukraine nationals on the frontline after help from the landlord and regulars at The Plough Inn, Wellington as well as a number of businesses and individuals in the area.

The Lawley resident will also take medicines, bandages, toiletries, baby food and milk, toys and nappies to the Polish border with the Ukraine and is expected to be on the road for four days.

She has arranged a van to take the goods out, and staff from the Plough also have one which will be used to take food, toiletries, toys and other items today.

Magda said: "The donations we are taking over will certainly help with the relief effort and the military equipment and clothing will help with the response against the Russian army.

"It is a bit of a race against time because I have to be back for work next Tuesday - I might even find time to get some sleep in between but I hope to continue the work as needed and possibly get another van to go over again.