Fire in car parts factory in Hortonwood prevented from spreading

SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

Manufacturing materials inside the Borgers Ltd factory at Hortonwood were involved in the blaze in the early hours of Friday.

The company makes car parts, including products for Ford and Toyota.

A fire crew responding to an alarm on site at 12.40am discovered smoke coming from the building and requested assistance.

Three crews from Telford Central and Wellington brought the fire under control within two hours.

Fire investigation officers were also on scene.