Fire in car parts factory in Hortonwood prevented from spreading

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Fire crews prevented a fire in a factory in Telford from spreading.

Manufacturing materials inside the Borgers Ltd factory at Hortonwood were involved in the blaze in the early hours of Friday.

The company makes car parts, including products for Ford and Toyota.

A fire crew responding to an alarm on site at 12.40am discovered smoke coming from the building and requested assistance.

Three crews from Telford Central and Wellington brought the fire under control within two hours.

Fire investigation officers were also on scene.

After the blaze was under control firefighters ventilated the building.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office.

