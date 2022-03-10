Telford declared the UK's sixth most family friendly town

The Southwater SW1 Building in Telford

Research conducted by children's electric toy car supplier Electric Ride On Cars looked at the 200 largest towns and cities by population compiked in a list by The Geographist.

Findings revealed that the town in Shropshire had an overall 'family friendliness' score of 6.43 out of ten, beaten only by Sunderland, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Middlesbrough, Chesterfield and Lincoln.

Birmingham was ranked 42nd, while Wolverhampton was down in 58th place.

The research was based on a number of areas including schools, homes, affordable childcare and the quality of life, in which Telford scooped up sixth place.

According to the data, 15.93 per cent of schools in the area have been graded Outstanding, with the average cost of childcare per month at £900 and the average affordable home at £210,759.

Snow White Panto photocall at Wonderland in Telford for Dudley's Mary Stevens Hospice. In Picture: Lindsey Grant as Snow White, Will Phipps as the Director and Jess Brooks as the Witch.

Now, officials from schools, colleges and attractions in and around Telford have commented on the findings and said why they believe Telford is worthy of the title.

A spokesperson from Wonderland, an adventure park near the town centre with fairytale characters, a hedge maze and crazy golf, said: "Wonderland set out its mission to instil some magic into the lives of families over 20 years ago.

"In this time Telford has evolved into lots of small communities with families from all walks of life.

"Telford has a wealth of family friendly activities scattered across the town. But our most favourite attraction being just a stone's throw away from Wonderland - Telford town park.

The Southwater SW1 Building in Telford lit up.

"So many memories are created for families here and we can't wait to welcome the summer months this year - getting to see so many happy children running and playing.

"Southwater's facilities on a whole we feel cater to all families visiting. Wonderland is proud to be a part of Telford and all that it has to offer for children and families."

Southwater - SW1 - Southwater Telford Library Building.

Dr Gill Eatough, chief executive of the Learning Community Trust which runs several schools across Telford including Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood, and Charlton, said: “I think this is a great endorsement for Telford.

"And it demonstrates the commitment of the borough to providing great facilities for its community.

“Southwater has been transformational as a development linking into the town park, restaurants and leisure facilities.

"There are a lot of events and activities for families to engage in across Telford.

Hadley Learning Community in Telford running a Science and Robotics day for pupils. Pictured student Luca Clarke works a robotic arm with the help of Staffan Willetts.

“There is also a real focus on schools to ensure they serve communities for families to access easily.

“For example the new primary school at Allscott that we will soon be opening is a great provision for children and the community as a whole.

"It means parents will have a school on their doorstep and feel part of a new community.”

Scott Adams, managing director at Exotic Zoo Wildlife Park, said: "I have always thought Telford is an amazing place for families with children.

Exotic Zoo in Telford. In Picture: Ryan Jordan with Chutney with Kinkachoo.

"Telford & Wrekin Council who we work with regularly, usually on projects based around support for families and children as well as hard to reach and vulnerable groups.

"They seem to put a lot of effort into attracting funding and support into the area.

"The award-winning Telford town has so much to offer visitors and the play equipment is amazing and all free to use.

Baby meerkats at Exotic Zoo in Telford. In Picture: Nina Sabey.