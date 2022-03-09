Joffrey shows Telford youngsters the bear necessities

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/03/2022 - Joffrey Watson also known The Chainsaw Bloke, has created a massive sculpture of a bear at Newdale Primary School. The school had to cut down an old tree as it was dying, so they refused its root as a platform for the sculpture. In Picture L>R: Pupil George Loughran 6 and Joffrey Watson.

Joffrey Watson is a professional chainsaw carver who has appeared on television and travels all over the county and further afield to carry out commissions.

Youngsters at Newdale Primary School and Nursery were about to wave goodbye to a large beech tree which had a fungal infection meaning it needed to be cut down. But they called in Joffrey, who used the roots of the tree to create a friend for school anti-bullying mascot Buddy The Bear.

Much Wenlock based Joffrey spent six days at the Overdale school battling the elements of Storm Dudley, Eunice and Franklin and pupils got to see the work of a professional tree artist at first hand.

He said: "I get commissions from all sorts of people and organisation but this was nice because we managed to save part of the tree, and create a friend for the school mascot which mirrors their ethos of determination and resilience.