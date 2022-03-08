Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford cheerleaders off to the States

By Paul JenkinsTelfordPublished:

A Telford cheerleading and tumbling group is off to the USA to compete on the world stage.

Cheerforce Ten has been running for over ten years and is in its tenth competing season.

They qualified for the 2020 championships with an elite pom dance team but it was postponed due to covid concerns, and the same happened in 2021.

Throughout lockdown they trained via zoom and developed skills in their living rooms and gardens.

But 23 dancers will now fly out to Orlando on April 16 to continue training and two teams will compete at the semi finals of the open pom against countries from all over the world on April 22.

The group are one of only three teams from England who have secured a bid invitation to the event.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News