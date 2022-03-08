Telford cheerleaders off to the States

Cheerforce Ten has been running for over ten years and is in its tenth competing season.

They qualified for the 2020 championships with an elite pom dance team but it was postponed due to covid concerns, and the same happened in 2021.

Throughout lockdown they trained via zoom and developed skills in their living rooms and gardens.

But 23 dancers will now fly out to Orlando on April 16 to continue training and two teams will compete at the semi finals of the open pom against countries from all over the world on April 22.