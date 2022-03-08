Russian and Ukraine members of Telford congregation unite in helping those caught up in war

Father Spyridon Bailey

The church of St Chads, in Wellington, has both Russian and Ukrainian members in the congregation - united in helping those in need.

They travel many miles from across Shropshire for the Orthodox services which are held twice a month in the Anglican Christ Church in Wellington which allows the use of its building.

In a statement Father Spyridon Bailey, from the church, said the common focus of the whole congregation was the suffering of those caught up in the war.

Sending funds to Ukraine was one way members of the congregation and the wider community were helping.

An extra collection plate was made available to the congregation on Sunday.

He said: "As well as an additional collection the diocese has a link where money may be donated. Every penny is going to the Patriarch in Kiev to be given to those in need."

In addition prayers for the suffering people of Ukraine are now said at all liturgies in the church.

Father Spyridon's statement stressed that there were no politics within the church and its congregation.

"We entirely leave the politics to the politicians," he said.

"Our identity is as members of the Orthodox Church first. We have both Russian and Ukrainian members in our congregation and our common focus is the suffering of those caught up in the war."

On the church's Facebook page, Russian Orthodox Church in Telford, there is a link for people to send money.

The page says: "With other Dioceses of our Church Abroad, our Diocese is organising collections to benefit the refugees and the other innocents suffering from the present military conflict in Ukraine.

"We urge our faithful to be zealous in their support of those suffering. Their need is great, as is our opportunity to help them.

"All funds gathered will be forwarded to Metropolitan Onuphry of Kiev and All Ukraine so that he can use these funds to benefit those in the greatest need.