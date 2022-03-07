Telford pub steps in to help Magda

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 01/03/2021 Polish Magdalena Benadda from Lawley is collecting for Ukraine and needs help getting it to Poland..

The Shropshire Star last week featured the story of Magda Benadda who is co-ordinating a mercy mission of goods donated from the Telford area with a view to taking them to Ukranian refugees in Poland.

Since the article appeared, she has arranged a van to take the goods out and staff from the Plough Inn, Wellington have also got a vehicle which will be used to take food, toiletries, toys and other items on Friday morning.

Magda said she has been overwhelmed by the show of support from the community, including donations worth £1,380 and a pledge from a business to cover the fuel costs on her mercy mission.

She is due to meet with Ed Lowe, who has been landlord at The Plough for over 13 years, to co-ordinate the response. The pub started collecting four days ago, with Leon Francis - a friend and customer at the pub - already arranging transport for the items.

He said: "I have been watching the news constantly and the scenes have been distressing so I thought I would do what I could and Ed has been collecting items to take to Poland, that has been going very well so it was always going to need more than one vehicle."

Ed - an ex serviceman who has helped raise over £150,000 for military charities - said they were taking donations and using any space they could at the King Street hostelry to store them.

He said: "I know Magda is looking for protective vests for soldiers and basic military gear for them as well as the usual toiletries, food parcels etc for the refugees so I have been able to help with that and Leon has arranged transport.

"We have always raised money and done charity work at the pub like the yearly Easter egg appeal which will be continuing but we couldn't ignore the situation in the Ukraine, particularly as everyone seems to be rallying around to support their cause."

Magda - who lives with her teenage son in Lawley - said she had been humbled by the response of the community in the Telford area and was grateful for the generosity shown.

She said: "There are hundreds of Ukrainian mums and children with literally nothing – and many with only one nappy – as they left everything behind with their children in their arms.

"The donations we are taking over will certainly help with that and I also hope to take over basic military equipment and clothing to help with the response against the Russian army.