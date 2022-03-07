Notification Settings

Hickory's Smokehouse eyes up Telford opening with kitchen and manager jobs available

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

A popular smokehouse restaurant chain looks set to finally open in Telford – three years after initial plans were scuppered.

Hickory's could be bringing its smokehouse style to Telford

Hickory's Smokehouse is advertising for a number of positions in Telford – including a deputy general manager, a kitchen porter assistant, a chef de partie, and a sous chef.

The firm has 14 restaurants – including at Shrewsbury, on Victoria Quay, in Chester, Worcester and Southport.

It was given planning permission to build a new restaurant in Telford back in 2018.

The restaurant, which would have been on land at The Rock, would have been the first that the company, which serves Deep South style American barbecue food, had built from scratch.

The move was however scuppered when the land for the site was sold – to supermarket firm Lidl.

The postcode listed with the new job adverts appears to suggest the firm could be taking on premises at the Wrekin Retail Park near Wellington.

Hickory's has been approached for comment.

