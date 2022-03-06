Council votes to oppose any merger with neighbouring authority

Telford & Wrekin Council has voted to back a motion opposing any merger with neighbouring Shropshire Council

Telford & Wrekin Council backed a motion rejecting the prospect of a merger with Shropshire Council – or an elected mayor for the county.

It came following concerns that the county will need some form of "combined authority model" to access levelling up cash from the government as part of a County Deal and its devolution plans.

Shropshire Council has already rejected the prospect of a merger with its neighbours, or the creation of an elected mayor.

Labour leader of the council, Councillor Shaun Davies said: “We’ve waited some time for more information from government about their plans for so called up Levelling Up.

“The reality is, the White Paper is scant on the details we expected and wanted to see. Instead it proposes that future bids to the Levelling Up Fund would require some form of single authority for the Telford, Wrekin and Shropshire area with an elected mayor.

“Telford & Wrekin Council is a high performing local authority with a very clear vision to protect, care and invest to create a better borough. We’re on the side of our residents and everything we do is focused on making their lives better. I can see no circumstances where a merger with Shropshire Council would be in their best interests.”

Members voted on the motion at the meeting, with just one member abstaining, it garnered cross-party support.

Councillor Davies added: “We will continue to strongly object to any manufactured merger with Shropshire Council and oppose the government’s proposal for an elected mayor for Shropshire.

“Rather than some top-down reorganisation imposed on us by London, we need the money Government have cut from local budgets – some £130 million each year - or more of the money we send to Whitehall in taxes and national insurance, so that we can invest this directly into our communities and residents.”

The Department of Levelling Up has previously said that a mayor is not required for County Deal funding.

They added that discussions would take place with both councils.

A spokesman for the department said: "We will not impose top-down restructuring of local government, and while strong local leadership is fundamental to devolution, a mayor is not a requirement for a County Deal.”