Mattress-dumping man sought by Telford & Wrekin Council so they can 'teach him how to donate' to charity

Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council has issued the ninth appeal under the banner of its Telford & Wrekin Watch series which aims to crackdown on flytippers... and in educating the public.

In the latest case a bald headed white van man is seen behind the air ambulance shop in Wellington heaving mattresses from the vehicle to donation points for the charity.

In a video published on the council's Twitter feed, a clearly unimpressed councillor asks for the public's help.

Councillor Richard Overton, the council's deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, said: "Lots of people don't understand that technically this is a fly tip.

"Dumping mattresses on the floor outside a closed charity shop is not the way to donate."

Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

He says the mattresses could be a target for arson. They should have been given directly to the staff when the shop is open or put inside the donation containers, he says.

Councillor Overton adds: "We would like to speak to this man directly about how to donate properly... if that is what he is doing.

"Please donate items correctly or you may be liable for prosecution."

The council asks people who might know the man to email it at TWWatch@Telford.gov.uk