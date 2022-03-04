Councillors to take part in Telford tree planting

Telford town centre railway station footbridge

Mayor Amrik Jhawar will join councillors and members of the Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council next Thursday as part of the Love Telford celebration.

The two councils are teaming up to provide a number of events in 2022 under the Love Telford banner.

Councillors Paul Watling, Kelly Middleton and Raj Mehta will also take part in the event at the park, in Hinkshay Road.

Two types of cherry tree will be planted, Prunus Beni-yutaka and Prunus Somei-yoshino. They will complement the 83 cherry trees which were planted as part of the Sakura Cherry Tree Project last November.

The planting will form part of the Love Telford celebration, a cultural event taking place in Southwater on Saturday March 19, which aims to feature and celebrate diverse communities living in the town.

The Saturday activities will run from 11am-2pm and include art and sport, music and performances featuring groups from across Telford and Wrekin borough along with international street food.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Chair of the Interfaith Council, said: “As a group it is our aim to bring unity to the community and support a cultural celebration in our borough such as Love Telford.

"It’s a great initiative to showcase the diversity, strength and unity of our community, a chance for residents to get involved and join in with a fun day out with their friends, family, neighbours and community."

Councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for stronger and safer communities said: “I am pleased to be joined by my fellow councillors and members of the Interfaith Council to plant trees in honour of Love Telford, the first community event of 2022.

"Communities that come together and join in community events and celebrations have a strong sense of belonging and resilience and support one another.