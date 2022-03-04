Council tax freeze after authority votes for zero per cent increase

Telford & Wrekin Council voted to freeze general council tax

Telford & Wrekin Council's Labour administration said it had taken the decision to support residents hit by two years of the pandemic.

Although the council element of the bill is frozen – there will be a one per cent rise in the adult social care precept, which will cost the average Band D property around 21p a week.

The overall decision is one that has been criticised by the opposition Conservative group, which raised concern over levels of debt at the council, although the authority's leader Shaun Davies said he was happy with the council's financial footing, adding that debt is lower than at the neighbouring Shropshire Council.

Councillor Davies admitted the cut would cost the council money, but said it is important to support struggling residents.

He said: "This commitment to freeze the general council tax increase will cost the council £4.6 million over the next two years, but our track record of strong financial management means we are in a position to keep the level of council tax to an absolute minimum and continue to invest in creating a better borough.

"We know that many local people are struggling as a result of rising food and energy bills so this budget, for the next two years, is designed to support our residents and businesses and show that we are firmly on their side."

Conservative opposition leader Nigel Dugmore has questioned the strategy, outlining concern over the levels of debt at the council.

He said: "There is no plan to pay any of this debt back. that's the issue. We have been warning for quite a long time that this debt is unsustainable."

Councillor Dugmore said the budget should also be reviewed in light of potential global economic impacts from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Councillor Davies highlighted that the Conservative group had presented "no alternative" to the option, but his opposite number said their role was to "ask the difficult questions", adding: "We need to stick to what is going to happen, not what is not going to happen."

Councillor Davies said that the freeze meant the authority had the lowest council tax in the region for the fifth consecutive year, and that it would be the only council freezing the tax for two years.councillor

Councillor Rae Evans cabinet member for finance, governance and customer services, said the plan had been supported by residents in a consultation.

She said: “At the beginning of January, we announced our proposal to freeze any increases to general council tax for the next two years. Throughout the four-week consultation period that followed, 94 per cent of people who fed back said they were in favour of the plans, so our cabinet listened and recommended the plan for approval.