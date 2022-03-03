Scandal doesn't stop house prices increasing on streets named after Prince Andrew

Resident Terry Beech doesn't want the name of Prince Andrew Drive to change

It comes after residents of Prince Andrew Drive in Malinslee, Telford, shared mixed views on living in a street named after the royal.

The prince, who has been subject of a sex abuse lawsuit, has reached an "agreement in principle" with alleged victim Virginia Giuffre to settle the case, according to lawyers representing the pair.

The Shropshire Star recently spoke with residents in Prince Andrew Drive in Telford, where some people were considering writing to the council to get the name changed.

However others felt switching to another name would be an inconvenience, and suggested we shouldn't try and "change history".

Compare My Move has now carried out the research into royal street names.

“Although public opinion of Prince Andrew is at an all-time low, overall sold prices in areas named after the Prince increased by 21 per cent compared to the previous year," said Compare My Move's Dave Sayce.

He added: "However, with his HRH status being removed, this could have a negative impact on prices in the near future.”

When the Star visited Prince Andrew Drive in Telford, Terry and Kim Beech said they believed it should stay the same.

Terry said: "I don't think you can change it. You can't keep rewriting history. It doesn't really bother me. It's always been Prince Andrew Drive.

"We don't agree with what he might have done, but you can't keep changing things. You can't erase history. He's still part of the royal family."

Asked whether they would move into a house in a street named after somebody notorious, Kim replied: "You wouldn't go and find a house on Jimmy Savile Street. I find the names of some of the new streets a bit ridiculous."

They said no-one had raised eyebrows when they told people their address for official documents.

However, another neighbour said she was considering writing to Telford & Wrekin Council to request the name should go.

"We think it should change," she said. "We've been thinking about writing to them. It's not right that it's named after him."

Josie Hunting isn't so keen on the name changing. "I don't think it'd make any difference," she said. "I've lived here a long time and it's always been Prince Andrew Drive. I couldn't be doing with the hassle of changing my address on everything."

Another neighbour suggested that to keep in with the royal theme of street names on the estate, the street should be renamed after one of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children.

"I wouldn't mind seeing the back of that name," he said of Prince Andrew Drive. "There's another street near here called Sussex Close. I wouldn't want to live there either!