Vehicle hits embankment on M54

By David Tooley

A vehicle hit an embankment on the M54 in the early hours.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports that people were trapped in the incident between junctions four and five on the westbound carriageway at 12.55am on Wednesday.

But when they arrived at the scene they found no-one trapped.

Four fire appliances, including the rescue tender, were sent from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

A spokesperson said: "This incident involved one vehicle that had collided with an embankment and required making safe."

The incident stop message was received by fire control at 1.14am.

The ambulance service was also reported to be on the scene. West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked for comment.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

