Volunteers sought for Age UK Shropshire day centres.

By Paul JenkinsTelford

Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is currently looking to recruit more volunteers for its day centres in Much Wenlock and Hollinswood, Telford.

An Age Concern charity shop
An Age Concern charity shop

Much Wenlock day centre meets on Wednesdays from 10am-2pm at the Community Room on High Causeway.

Hollinswood Day centre meets on Fridays from 10am-2pm at Hollinswood Community Centre in Telford.

Both day centres are looking to recruit one more volunteer helper to join the existing teams. Volunteers arrive a little earlier to set up and welcome members as they arrive, make and serve drinks and a hot two-course lunch, wash up, help with a range of social activities and chat to members.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin, said: “Our day centres can be a lifeline for many older people, especially those who live in relative isolation. Social interaction, a hot meal, interesting activities and outings are all provided by volunteers, who make a real difference to the lives of older people.

Anyone who can spare a few hours one day a week or is considering volunteering and wants to visit either day centre before they decide, can call Janice Williams on 01743 233 123 ext 283 or email volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk

Training and support will be provided by Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin, and out of pocket expenses will be paid.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

