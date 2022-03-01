Volunteers sought for Age UK Shropshire day centres.

An Age Concern charity shop

Much Wenlock day centre meets on Wednesdays from 10am-2pm at the Community Room on High Causeway.

Hollinswood Day centre meets on Fridays from 10am-2pm at Hollinswood Community Centre in Telford.

Both day centres are looking to recruit one more volunteer helper to join the existing teams. Volunteers arrive a little earlier to set up and welcome members as they arrive, make and serve drinks and a hot two-course lunch, wash up, help with a range of social activities and chat to members.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin, said: “Our day centres can be a lifeline for many older people, especially those who live in relative isolation. Social interaction, a hot meal, interesting activities and outings are all provided by volunteers, who make a real difference to the lives of older people.

Anyone who can spare a few hours one day a week or is considering volunteering and wants to visit either day centre before they decide, can call Janice Williams on 01743 233 123 ext 283 or email volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk