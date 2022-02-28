Sanctions 'draw a line in the sand' over Russian aggression, says Telford MP

Lucy Allan

Telford MP Lucy Allan said she was proud of the attempts to support Ukraine through financial sanctions and direct support being sent to the country's people.

She said: "This is not just Ukraine’s war – a wider peace has been threatened.

"A European democracy is under attack. It is right that we do all we can to help and support Ukraine and I am proud of the UK response so far.

"Indeed, the UK has led the way on calling for the strongest sanctions to be imposed on the Kremlin throughout the crisis, and has worked closely with allied states in NATO and the EU to implement a sanctions regime which is more comprehensive than anything seen before.

"UK military, economic and humanitarian aid is flowing to Ukraine to help them fight the Russian invasion and to support its people who now live under the threat of war."

Ms Allan said that the action needed to serve as a deterrent to any states with ambitions of invading others.

She said: "With our strong response to this war of unprovoked aggression, we also send a message to other authoritarian states with territorial ambitions beyond their own borders.

"For too long, we have turned a blind eye to Russian aggression and I am proud to be part of a Government that recognises the necessity of standing up to authoritarian states and the warmongering they engage in.