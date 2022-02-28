Police appeal after car break ins

Police said the incidents had taken place in the Stirchley and Randlay areas of Telford in the early hours of Sunday.

A spokesman for Telford Police said: "Unfortunately over the weekend we have received a number of reports regarding vehicles that have been broken into.

"These vehicles have had their window smashed and part of the entertainment system taken. These incidents have taken place in the Stirchley and Randlay area, primarily on Churchway/Carwood and also Brandsfarm Way.

"While we are investigating the reported criminal damage to these cars we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"We believe the break ins were in the early hours of Sunday morning. If you have an information or have seen anyone suspicious hanging around then please get in touch. Any information could be vital in catching the perpetrators."

People with information can submit it online using the ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website westmercia.police.uk