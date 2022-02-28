10,000 enjoy Shropshire Kids Festival

Thousands of youngsters got to enjoy plenty of fun at Shropshire Kids Festival at Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival, held in Telford, proved hugely popular with 10,000 people pouring through the doors during a weekend of activities that filled three of the centre's halls.

The festival featured multiple giant inflatables, bungee trampolines, slides, and obstacle courses and youngsters were also able to meet alpacas, lambs, and even princesses and pirates.

A huge STEM workshop featured coding stations and engineering tasks.

Popular areas also included Adcote School’s foam party and Trek’s cycle course where children could try out bikes.

The Kids Planet Under-five zone gave younger children their own space, while the older ones enjoyed Nerf wars, a human-sized table football, drop slide and wipe-out.

Beth Heath, director of fun, said: “What a great start to the festival year it was. We were so heartened to see so many families in attendance.

"They all seemed to have a fantastic time.

"I think parents really enjoyed giving children carte blanche to try whatever they wanted, as everything was free to sample.

“Shropshire Kids Festival is an event very close to my heart.

"I set out to create an event that my children would love, and that would broaden their experiences.

"I think the result does just that, but for all the children in our area.”

Shropshire Festivals organisers have planned a busy year ahead.

Shropshire Tasty Trail will take place on April 9 and April 10 when people will be able to take part in a seven-and-a-half mile walk around the Otley Estate in Ellesmere and enjoy a starter, main meal and dessert along the route.

The event, which is being staged for the first time, will aim to allow people to taste locally produced food and drink and promote support for suppliers.