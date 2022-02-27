Winnie-Grace Campbell

On Saturday night, up to 70 people gathered at Victoria Park in Newport to celebrate the life of Winnie-Grace, from Donnington.

Ashleigh Jade Campbell, Winnie-Grace's mum, was in attendance, and she thanked her old friend Ashley Shuttlewood for organising the event, as well as everyone who attended.

"I'd like to say thank you on behalf of not only myself and my husband but our entire family for everyone's kindness and support throughout such a difficult time.

"The greatest thank you to Ashley Shuttlewood for organising such a beautiful event. Winnie-Grace is loved beyond belief."

Organiser Ashley said: "Everyone had their torches on. We had some music and some fireworks were set off. There was about 60 or 70 people. We were able to raise about £110 for the family."

Winnie-Grace Campbell died two days after the crash which also claimed the life of 48-year-old grandmother Rachel Broadhurst

A GoFundMe page set up after Winnie-Grace's death has so far raised more than £7,500 for the family, with nearly 500 individual donations.

In a tribute after her daughter died, Ashleigh said: "Can’t remember life before you, couldn’t imagine life without you. On Monday, 14th February 2022 at 18:29, our darling girl gained her angel wings.

"No amount of words can describe the pain how much pain we have endured as a family. Our Winnie-Grace fought a tough fight over the last two days and she will always be remembered for the darling diva she was. Please bear with us all whilst we grieve our daughter, granddaughter, great granddaughter, niece and cousin. Forever our Valentine,"

Flowers and messages were left at the scene of the crash, and police are appealing for witnesses.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the crash

Inquests were opened into the deaths of Winnie-Grace and Ms Broadhurst on February 17. They heard that Ms Broadhurst, who was born in Shrewsbury, was driving along New Trench Road in her Mini at approximately 6.27pm when she was involved in a collision with a Fiat carrying Winnie-Grace. Ms Broadhurst sustained serious injuries and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two bystanders, an off-duty paramedic and off-duty firefighter, performed CPR on Winnie-Grace before the emergency services arrived.

She was initially taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford after the crash, before then being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital. Sadly her condition did not improve and she died on February 14.

Ms Broadhurst was described by her children as a "loving, caring woman" who had a "heart of gold".

Donations to the family can be made at gofundme.com/f/winniegrace-elizabeth-campbell-our-goodbyes.

In a separate crash another woman and baby were also killed when their car collided with a lorry on the A41 at Sutton Heath between Newport and Tern Hill.

Police confirmed that two people - a 35-year-old woman and 11-month-old girl who were mother and daughter - died at the scene.

West Mercia Police later said officers had launched a murder investigation into the crash.