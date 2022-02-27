Another vehicle fire in Shropshire as crews called to recovery truck blaze

The blaze happened at around 10.40pm in Boningdale, Albrighton. Two fire engines were called, as well as police.

There were no casualties. It is not known whether the fire was started deliberately.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 10.43pm on Saturday, February 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Albrighton. Incident involved one flat bed recovery truck fully involved in fire from engine bay. Hedgerow on both sides was affected by fire.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Albrighton and Tweedale. Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for a comment.

It comes after a spate of car fires, mainly in the Telford & Wrekin area. Tommy Robinson's car was set alight outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington in January. There were six vehicle fires in 10 days between the end of December and start of January.

An arrest was made after a fire on Tuesday, February 22 at Tern Way, Wellington. The suspect was released on bail. It was the first arrest made after several deliberate fires.