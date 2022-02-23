Man stabbed and Telford supporters' bus attacked in football violence

Kettering Town has condemned the violence that followed its match against AFC Telford

The incident took place after AFC Telford's match at Kettering Town in the national League North on Tuesday evening, with a coach carrying Telford fans understood to have been attacked.

Police have confirmed three people have been arrested, all from Kettering, with one man from Kettering being stabbed in the arm.

Officers said they were called to a "large group of people fighting at the stadium".

It is understood that a coach carrying Telford fans was pelted with missiles, while a Telford supporter was also reportedly assaulted.

Kettering Town has condemned the violence and said those involved will be given life bans.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This incident happened last night at about 9.45pm when police were called to reports of a large group of people fighting at the stadium, resulting in one man, from Kettering, receiving a stab wound to his arm. Thankfully it wasn’t a serious wound.

"Three Kettering men aged 19, 21 and 23, have all been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time."

In a statement, Kettering Town said: "The club wishes to make it clear that there is absolutely no excuse for the events that followed last night’s fixture against AFC Telford and to reassure our true fans that we are working with the authorities to identify those involved.

"We have reviewed CCTV recordings and images taken on the night, to aid in the identification process and will share all information gained with the Police.

"Several people have been identified, since last night’s events, and each will be investigated and where appropriate offenders will be given a life ban.