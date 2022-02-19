Thomas Telford set to be celebrated as volunteers restore area around famous engineer's bridge

Jim Weir looks a very unusual bridge designed by Thomas Telford

Volunteers from Shrewsbury & Newport Canal Trust have been working since 2019 on the restoration of the Wappenshall Wharf, just north of Telford, with the three-stage project promising to create a major historic attraction.

The ultimate ambition is to redevelop one of the two warehouses alongside the canal basin as a museum celebrating the life and legacy of civil engineer Thomas Telford.

The 'skew bridge' that goes over the canal on the way into the wharf was created by Telford, while the smaller warehouse is also based on his design that was replicated across the canal network.

The volunteers have been hard at work putting 101 concrete slabs into the wharf basin, which will ultimately allow it to be refilled with water.

As part of the next stage the volunteers will move on to convert the smaller warehouse into a cafe, with a meeting room upstairs.

Bernie Jones, chairman of Shrewsbury & Newport Canal Trust, said they wanted to make the most of the county's assets, and ensure historic landmarks are not lost forever.

Bernie Jones surveying the building which will be used for groups to meet

He said: "For us it has been an absolute travesty that this wonderful part of our heritage has been allowed to get into the dilapidated state it has been and we are just not not good as a country in keeping major heritage assets in good condition for the future."

Mr Jones said the hope is that the museum will house items from the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, and would rotate on a four to six month basis to encourage repeat visits.

He said: "There are three phases to the project, the one we are flat out on at the moment is completing the basin and re-watering it, so that the buildings will be in their original settings.

"The smaller warehouse will become a good quality cafe and bistro and the upper floor will be for meeting space for local community groups or businesses. We have had lots of interest from people in coming to meet in a nice tranquil setting where they can watch the ducks while they have a coffee.

"The large building will be the second phase of the project and we are working with the Ironbridge Gorge Museum to use their Telford collection and we could have a rolling exhibition in the visitor centre to celebrate the great man's life ad his work. We hope this would be on a four to six month basis.

"The final phase will be to actually finish all the landscaping."

Mr Jones said the issue with the plans was funding, which would speed up, or delay progress.

He said: "If someone wants to give us about £1 million tomorrow we could appoint contractors to do it and we would have it finished in 18 months.