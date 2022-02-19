Rugby pro visiting pub for mental health fundraiser

Professional rugby player Greg Bateman

The event takes place at the Hare and Hounds pub on Holyhead Road, Telford, on Wednesday, with Newport Gwent Dragon player Greg Bateman – founder and creator of the craft beer brew co The Peoples Captain.

Greg, previously of Leicester Tigers and Exeter Chiefs – began brewing beer as a hobby, but after a difficult period of mental health struggles, he had a life-changing beer with a best mate.

So, from working with local craft breweries and rugby clubs, Greg set his sights on building social connections through stronger communities, exciting beers and positive social impact – through People's Captain.

Colin and Carly who run the Hare and Hounds heard the story and were keen to host an event to raise awareness of the importance of looking after each other's mental health – and tackling the stigma that can sometimes be connected with speaking out.

Wednesday will see the Peoples Captain APA, Legend, available at the bar, with Greg also talking about his journey and how people can have better conversations.

There will also be a raffle with a host of prizes including a signed England Rugby Shirt from Greg and the team.

Colin said: "As custodians of this amazing pub, we know that some of our most meaningful conversations happen over a pint. Taking care of our guests and the people in the community is something we take very seriously, and we are proud to provide a safe place where people can come together. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone on Wednesday; it's going to be fun".

All proceeds raised on the evening will go to the People's Captain Foundation to help achieve their goal of raising £1 million in support of both the Samaritans and Young Minds.