Thousands raised as community rallies behind family after Telford baby's crash death

The community has rallied round after one-year-old Winnie-Grace Campbell, from Donnington, died on Valentine's Day. Two days earlier she had been critically injured in a crash in New Trench Road, Telford.

Care worker Rachel Broadhurst, 48, who was travelling in the other car, also died in a double tragedy.

A GoFundMe page has so far raised more than £6,400 to help her mum Ashleigh and dad Louie with funeral costs.

The youngster's parents, whose baking company is named Winnie-Grace Cakes after their daughter, have been inundated with messages of support, including several from the baking community.

One tribute, from Lauren Alexander, read: "Rest in peace beautiful baby girl. Sending so much love to you all at this horrible time. She will always be with you, in spirit and in your heart."

Another, from Laura O'Connor, said: "There are no words but the baking community always comes together and we do again! Sending so much love and so so sorry."

Winnie-Grace Campbell from Donnington, Telford, was 19 months old

Emily Baker said: "Bless you little Winnie, sleep well. Sending lots of love to you all. Also, thinking of all the crews who attended the scene and the NHS staff at the hospital."

And Charlotte Macey said: "Beautiful Winnie-Grace, fly high with the angels! I’m so sorry this happened, you and your family are in my thoughts."

Friends, neighbours and family members have also been suggesting ideas for tributes to Winnie-Grace and events have already been planned in her memory.

There is a vigil planned to be held in her honour on Saturday, February 26. The tribute will be held at Victoria Park in Newport on Saturday at 7pm. So far more than 150 people have confirmed they will attend on a Facebook page for the event.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a candle or light rather than a lantern for safety reasons. The organiser is also looking into the possibility of planting a tree for Winnie-Grace.

In a tribute to her daughter, Ashleigh said: “Can’t remember life before you, couldn’t imagine life without you. On Monday, February 14 at 6.29pm our darling girl gained her angel wings.

“No amount of words can describe the pain how much pain we have endured as a family. Our Winnie-Grace fought a tough fight over the last two days and she will always be remembered for the darling diva she was, please bare with us all whilst we grieve our daughter, granddaughter, great granddaughter, niece and cousin. Forever our Valentine.”

Tributes have also been paid to Rachel, who was a carer had four children and one grandchild. She was caring, loving and had a "heart of gold," her children said in a statement.